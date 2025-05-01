All of the following are components of cognitive pragmatics, except:
A
Processing grammatical rules
B
Managing turn-taking in dialogue
C
Understanding conversational implicatures
D
Interpreting figurative language
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognitive pragmatics. Cognitive pragmatics refers to the aspects of cognition involved in the use and understanding of language in social contexts, including how meaning is constructed beyond the literal content of words.
Step 2: Identify the components typically included in cognitive pragmatics. These often involve managing turn-taking in dialogue, understanding conversational implicatures (implied meanings), and interpreting figurative language (such as metaphors and idioms).
Step 3: Recognize that processing grammatical rules is generally considered part of syntax or linguistic competence, which falls under language form and structure rather than pragmatic use.
Step 4: Compare each option to the definition of cognitive pragmatics to determine which one does not fit. Since processing grammatical rules relates to syntax, it is not a component of cognitive pragmatics.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Processing grammatical rules' because it is not part of cognitive pragmatics, unlike the other options which involve social and contextual language use.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah