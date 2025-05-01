In cognitive psychology, personal or informal knowledge is referred to as _____.
A
tacit knowledge
B
procedural knowledge
C
implicit knowledge
D
declarative knowledge
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term used in cognitive psychology to describe personal or informal knowledge.
Recall the definitions of the options: 'tacit knowledge' refers to knowledge gained through personal experience and is often difficult to articulate; 'procedural knowledge' is knowing how to perform tasks; 'implicit knowledge' is knowledge that influences behavior without conscious awareness; 'declarative knowledge' is factual information that can be consciously recalled.
Identify that personal or informal knowledge aligns best with 'tacit knowledge' because it is experiential and not easily expressed.
Recognize that the other options describe different types of knowledge that do not specifically capture the idea of personal or informal knowledge.
Conclude that the correct term for personal or informal knowledge in cognitive psychology is 'tacit knowledge'.
