In cognitive therapies, clients are most likely to gain insight about which of the following aspects of their psychological functioning?
A
Their patterns of thinking and how these thoughts influence their emotions and behaviors
B
The influence of genetic factors on their personality
C
Unconscious childhood conflicts and repressed memories
D
The role of neurotransmitters in their mental health
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive therapies focus primarily on the relationship between thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. The goal is to help clients identify and change maladaptive thinking patterns.
Recognize that cognitive therapy is less concerned with unconscious processes or biological factors such as genetics or neurotransmitters, which are more the focus of psychodynamic or biological approaches.
Identify that insight gained in cognitive therapy typically involves awareness of how specific patterns of thinking influence emotional responses and behavioral outcomes.
Compare the options given: patterns of thinking influencing emotions and behaviors align with cognitive therapy principles, while genetic factors, unconscious conflicts, and neurotransmitter roles belong to other psychological perspectives.
Conclude that the most relevant insight clients gain in cognitive therapy is about their patterns of thinking and how these thoughts influence their emotions and behaviors.
