Which psychological perspective emphasizes how we store and retrieve information?
A
Cognitive perspective
B
Humanistic perspective
C
Behavioral perspective
D
Psychoanalytic perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about which psychological perspective focuses on the processes of storing and retrieving information.
Step 2: Recall that the Cognitive perspective in psychology studies mental processes such as thinking, memory, problem-solving, and information processing.
Step 3: Recognize that storing and retrieving information are key functions of memory, which is a central topic within the Cognitive perspective.
Step 4: Contrast this with other perspectives: the Humanistic perspective focuses on personal growth and self-actualization; the Behavioral perspective emphasizes observable behaviors and learning through conditioning; the Psychoanalytic perspective centers on unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that the Cognitive perspective is the one that emphasizes how we store and retrieve information.
