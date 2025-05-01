According to Vroom's expectancy theory, which of the following best describes how motivation is determined?
A
Motivation is based on the unconscious drives and conflicts within the individual.
B
Motivation is a direct result of external rewards and punishments, without consideration of personal expectations.
C
Motivation is solely determined by physiological arousal and the subsequent interpretation of that arousal.
D
Motivation is the result of an individual's expectation that effort will lead to performance and that performance will lead to desired outcomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Vroom's Expectancy Theory focuses on motivation as a cognitive process where individuals make conscious choices based on expected outcomes.
Step 2: Identify the three key components of the theory: Expectancy (belief that effort leads to performance), Instrumentality (belief that performance leads to outcomes), and Valence (value placed on the outcomes).
Step 3: Recognize that motivation is calculated by combining these components, often expressed as: \(Motivation = Expectancy \times Instrumentality \times Valence\).
Step 4: Analyze how an individual's motivation increases when they believe their effort will improve performance, and that this performance will result in valued rewards.
Step 5: Conclude that motivation according to Vroom is not about unconscious drives, external rewards alone, or physiological arousal, but about the individual's expectations linking effort, performance, and outcomes.
