Which of the following best defines verbal irony in the context of theories of emotion?
A
A situation in which the outcome is the opposite of what was expected
B
A form of nonverbal communication that expresses true feelings
C
A figure of speech in which what is said is the opposite of what is meant
D
A physiological response that occurs before emotional awareness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of verbal irony by recognizing it as a figure of speech where the literal meaning of the words is opposite to the intended meaning.
Step 2: Differentiate verbal irony from other concepts such as situational irony (where the outcome is opposite to what was expected), nonverbal communication (which involves body language or facial expressions), and physiological responses related to emotions.
Step 3: Recall that in the context of theories of emotion, verbal irony is not about physiological or situational outcomes but about the contrast between spoken words and intended meaning.
Step 4: Identify that the correct definition of verbal irony is 'a figure of speech in which what is said is the opposite of what is meant,' emphasizing the role of language and intention.
Step 5: Confirm that this definition aligns with the psychological understanding of verbal irony as a linguistic tool that can influence emotional expression and social communication.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah