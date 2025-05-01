Which of the following is considered a cognitive theory of development?
A
Skinner's operant conditioning theory
B
Piaget's theory of cognitive development
C
Erikson's psychosocial theory
D
Freud's psychosexual theory
Step 1: Understand the meaning of 'cognitive theory of development.' Cognitive theories focus on how thinking, problem-solving, and information processing develop over time.
Step 2: Review each theory option and identify its main focus: Skinner's operant conditioning theory emphasizes behavior and reinforcement, Erikson's psychosocial theory focuses on social and emotional development, Freud's psychosexual theory centers on unconscious drives and stages of personality development.
Step 3: Recognize that Piaget's theory specifically addresses how children's thinking evolves through stages, making it a cognitive theory because it explains changes in mental processes.
Step 4: Compare the focus of Piaget's theory with the other theories to confirm that it uniquely fits the category of cognitive development.
Step 5: Conclude that Piaget's theory is the cognitive theory of development among the options provided.
