Which of the following is a step in making and checking predictions while reading?
A
Activating prior knowledge related to the text
B
Formulating a hypothesis about what will happen next
C
Ignoring unfamiliar vocabulary
D
Reading without considering the author's purpose
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that making and checking predictions while reading involves actively thinking about what might happen next in the text based on the information provided.
Recognize that formulating a hypothesis about what will happen next is a key step because it engages your critical thinking and sets an expectation to be confirmed or revised as you continue reading.
Note that activating prior knowledge related to the text is important for comprehension but is a preliminary step rather than the specific act of making and checking predictions.
Identify that ignoring unfamiliar vocabulary or reading without considering the author's purpose do not contribute to making or checking predictions and can hinder understanding.
Conclude that the step 'Formulating a hypothesis about what will happen next' directly relates to making and checking predictions, as it involves anticipating and then verifying information as you read.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah