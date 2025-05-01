Which of the following statements best reflects current research findings in cognitive psychology regarding animal language abilities compared to humans?
A
Research confirms that animals naturally develop spoken language without human intervention.
B
Research indicates that animals have the same capacity for language as humans.
C
Research shows that while some animals can learn elements of communication, they do not possess the full capacity for language as humans do.
D
Research suggests that animals can easily acquire complex grammar and syntax identical to human language.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of language in cognitive psychology, which includes components such as syntax (grammar rules), semantics (meaning), and the ability to generate novel sentences.
Step 2: Recognize that while many animals communicate using sounds, gestures, or signals, this communication typically lacks the complexity and generativity of human language.
Step 3: Review research findings showing that some animals, like primates and certain birds, can learn elements of communication (e.g., symbols, signs) but do not naturally develop or fully master human-like language structures.
Step 4: Compare the capacity for language in animals versus humans, noting that humans uniquely possess the ability to use complex grammar and syntax to create an infinite number of meaningful sentences.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement reflecting current research is that animals can learn some communication elements but do not have the full capacity for language as humans do.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah