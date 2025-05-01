Which of the following sentences uses ethos to persuade readers?
A
Studies show that cognitive behavioral therapy reduces symptoms in most patients.
B
Imagine how much better you would feel after trying cognitive behavioral therapy.
C
As a licensed psychologist with over 20 years of experience, I can assure you that cognitive behavioral therapy is highly effective.
D
Cognitive behavioral therapy is the best option because it is affordable and accessible.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ethos is a rhetorical appeal that relies on the credibility or character of the speaker or writer to persuade the audience.
Identify the sentence that establishes the speaker's authority, expertise, or trustworthiness on the subject matter.
Review each sentence to see if it references the speaker's qualifications or experience to build trust.
Recognize that the sentence stating, 'As a licensed psychologist with over 20 years of experience, I can assure you that cognitive behavioral therapy is highly effective,' uses ethos because it highlights the speaker's professional background.
Conclude that this sentence persuades readers by appealing to the speaker's credibility rather than just facts, emotions, or practical benefits.
