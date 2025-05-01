Which of the following concepts is a defining part of organizational culture?
A
Personal memory recall strategies
B
Shared values and beliefs among members of an organization
C
Individual intelligence scores of employees
D
Sensory adaptation to workplace noise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that organizational culture refers to the shared patterns that influence how members of an organization behave and interact.
Recognize that organizational culture is primarily defined by intangible elements such as shared values, beliefs, norms, and practices within the organization.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it reflects a collective, shared aspect of the organization rather than individual traits or unrelated psychological processes.
Identify that 'Shared values and beliefs among members of an organization' directly relates to the collective mindset and social environment, which are core to organizational culture.
Conclude that the other options (personal memory recall strategies, individual intelligence scores, sensory adaptation) pertain to individual differences or sensory processes, not the shared cultural framework.
