In cognitive psychology, a statement of a viewpoint supporting one side of an argument is called a:
A
neutral observation
B
position statement
C
ambiguous claim
D
counterfactual
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: it asks for the name of a statement that supports one side of an argument in cognitive psychology.
Review the definitions of each option: a 'neutral observation' is an unbiased statement without taking sides; an 'ambiguous claim' is unclear or open to multiple interpretations; a 'counterfactual' is a statement about what could have happened but did not.
Recognize that a statement supporting one side of an argument expresses a clear stance or viewpoint, which aligns with the concept of a 'position statement'.
Confirm that a 'position statement' explicitly presents a viewpoint or argument supporting one side, distinguishing it from neutral or ambiguous statements.
Conclude that the term describing a statement supporting one side of an argument is 'position statement'.
