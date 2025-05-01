In the context of cognitive psychology, which of the following best defines cognition?
A
The genetic factors that influence behavior.
B
The emotional responses to external stimuli.
C
The physical changes in the brain due to learning.
D
The mental processes involved in acquiring, processing, storing, and using information.
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'cognition' within cognitive psychology. Cognition refers to the mental processes that are involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses.
Step 2: Identify key components of cognition, which include acquiring information (perception and attention), processing information (thinking and reasoning), storing information (memory), and using information (decision making and problem solving).
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to the definition of cognition. For example, genetic factors relate more to biological psychology, emotional responses relate to affective processes, and physical brain changes relate to neuroplasticity.
Step 4: Recognize that the option describing 'mental processes involved in acquiring, processing, storing, and using information' aligns directly with the definition of cognition in cognitive psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of cognition is the mental processes involved in acquiring, processing, storing, and using information, as it encompasses the core functions studied in cognitive psychology.
