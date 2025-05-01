In cognitive psychology, repeating back what a client has said in order to clarify any misunderstanding is called:
A
Summarizing
B
Paraphrasing
C
Confrontation
D
Interpretation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept: In cognitive psychology, the technique of repeating back what a client has said to ensure understanding is a communication skill used in therapy and counseling.
Review the definitions of the options: 'Summarizing' involves giving a brief overview of the main points; 'Paraphrasing' means restating the client's message in your own words to clarify meaning; 'Confrontation' involves addressing discrepancies or inconsistencies; 'Interpretation' involves explaining the underlying meaning or significance.
Identify that the process of repeating back the client's words in a slightly different way to check for understanding aligns with the definition of 'Paraphrasing'.
Recognize that 'Summarizing' is broader and more general, while 'Paraphrasing' is specifically about clarifying and confirming understanding by restating.
Conclude that the correct term for this technique is 'Paraphrasing' because it directly involves repeating back the client's message to clarify any misunderstanding.
