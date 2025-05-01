Which of the following can influence a person's behavior toward committing an act of violence?
A
Practicing mindfulness meditation
B
Exposure to chronic stress
C
Consuming a balanced diet
D
Regular physical exercise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of behavior influence in psychology, which involves factors that can increase or decrease the likelihood of a person engaging in certain actions, such as violence.
Step 2: Identify the options given and analyze their potential impact on behavior: practicing mindfulness meditation, exposure to chronic stress, consuming a balanced diet, and regular physical exercise.
Step 3: Recognize that exposure to chronic stress is known to affect brain function and emotional regulation, which can increase the risk of aggressive or violent behavior.
Step 4: Contrast this with the other options, such as mindfulness meditation, balanced diet, and physical exercise, which generally promote mental well-being and reduce stress, thereby decreasing the likelihood of violent behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, exposure to chronic stress is the factor that can influence a person's behavior toward committing an act of violence.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah