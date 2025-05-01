Which physiological system is primarily activated in response to stress?
A
The digestive system
B
The reproductive system
C
The parasympathetic nervous system
D
The sympathetic nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the physiological system primarily activated in response to stress, which involves the body's immediate reaction to a perceived threat or challenge.
Recall that the autonomic nervous system has two main branches: the sympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic nervous system, which have opposite effects on the body.
Recognize that the sympathetic nervous system is responsible for the 'fight or flight' response, preparing the body to respond to stress by increasing heart rate, dilating pupils, and redirecting blood flow to muscles.
Note that the parasympathetic nervous system, in contrast, promotes 'rest and digest' functions, which are not primarily activated during stress.
Conclude that among the options given, the sympathetic nervous system is the correct physiological system activated in response to stress.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah