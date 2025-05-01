Which of the following pairs of interpersonal communication skills can help reduce your health risk related to stress?
A
Active listening and assertiveness
B
Interrupting and dominating conversations
C
Sarcasm and criticism
D
Avoidance and passive aggression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of interpersonal communication skills and their impact on stress. Interpersonal communication skills are the ways in which people exchange information, feelings, and meaning through verbal and non-verbal messages. Effective communication can reduce misunderstandings and conflicts, which are common sources of stress.
Step 2: Identify positive interpersonal communication skills that promote healthy interactions. Skills like active listening and assertiveness help individuals express themselves clearly and understand others, fostering supportive relationships and reducing stress.
Step 3: Recognize negative communication behaviors such as interrupting, dominating conversations, sarcasm, criticism, avoidance, and passive aggression. These behaviors often increase conflict and stress rather than reduce it.
Step 4: Compare the given options by evaluating which pairs of skills encourage constructive dialogue and emotional support. Active listening involves fully concentrating and responding thoughtfully, while assertiveness allows expressing needs respectfully, both of which help manage stress effectively.
Step 5: Conclude that the pair 'Active listening and assertiveness' is the best choice for reducing health risks related to stress because they promote clear, respectful, and supportive communication.
