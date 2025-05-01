Which of the following is an important cause of chronic stress among many Americans?
A
Short-term vacation
B
Eating breakfast daily
C
Financial difficulties
D
Occasional exercise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of chronic stress, which refers to a consistent sense of feeling pressured and overwhelmed over a long period of time, often due to ongoing life challenges.
Step 2: Identify common causes of chronic stress by considering factors that persistently affect an individual's daily life and well-being, such as financial problems, work pressure, or relationship issues.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in the problem: short-term vacation, eating breakfast daily, financial difficulties, and occasional exercise, to determine which is likely to cause ongoing stress rather than relieve or have no effect on stress.
Step 4: Recognize that short-term vacations and occasional exercise are generally stress-relieving activities, and eating breakfast daily is a healthy habit, so these are unlikely to be causes of chronic stress.
Step 5: Conclude that financial difficulties are a significant and common source of chronic stress for many Americans because they create ongoing uncertainty and pressure related to meeting basic needs and obligations.
