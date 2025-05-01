Which type of abuse occurs when restraints are used improperly in a healthcare or caregiving setting?
A
Sexual abuse
B
Emotional abuse
C
Physical abuse
D
Financial abuse
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of each type of abuse listed: Sexual abuse involves non-consensual sexual contact; Emotional abuse includes actions that harm a person's emotional well-being; Physical abuse involves causing physical harm or injury; Financial abuse involves the illegal or improper use of a person's money or assets.
Step 2: Recognize that the use of restraints in a healthcare or caregiving setting relates to physical control over a person's body.
Step 3: Consider that improper use of restraints can cause physical harm, pain, or injury to the individual, which aligns with the characteristics of physical abuse.
Step 4: Eliminate other options by matching their definitions to the scenario: sexual abuse and financial abuse do not involve physical restraint, and emotional abuse does not involve physical harm through restraints.
Step 5: Conclude that the type of abuse occurring when restraints are used improperly is physical abuse, as it directly involves physical harm or injury.
