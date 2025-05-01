Which statement best describes the neurophysiological effect that occurs from myofascial rolling?
A
It causes immediate hypertrophy of the rolled muscle.
B
It blocks all pain signals from reaching the brain.
C
It stimulates mechanoreceptors, leading to a temporary reduction in muscle tension.
D
It permanently increases the length of muscle fibers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of myofascial rolling, which is a technique used to apply pressure to muscles and fascia to improve mobility and reduce tension.
Recognize that myofascial rolling primarily affects sensory receptors in the muscles and fascia, particularly mechanoreceptors, which respond to mechanical pressure or stretch.
Know that stimulation of mechanoreceptors can lead to a temporary reduction in muscle tension by influencing the nervous system's regulation of muscle tone.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding that immediate hypertrophy (muscle growth) does not occur from rolling, pain signals are not completely blocked, and muscle fiber length is not permanently increased by this technique.
Conclude that the best description is that myofascial rolling stimulates mechanoreceptors, leading to a temporary reduction in muscle tension.
