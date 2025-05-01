Which of the following is the most valid criticism of Watson and Rayner's work with 'Little Albert'?
A
The results were immediately replicated by other researchers, confirming their findings.
B
Watson and Rayner used advanced neuroimaging techniques to measure Albert's brain activity.
C
The study lacked ethical safeguards and did not obtain informed consent from Little Albert's guardians.
D
Little Albert was an adult participant, which made the results less applicable to children.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of Watson and Rayner's 'Little Albert' study, which is a classic experiment in psychology demonstrating conditioned emotional responses, specifically fear conditioning in a young child.
Step 2: Review the options given and identify which statements align with historical facts about the study. For example, consider whether the study was replicated immediately, whether advanced neuroimaging was used (which was not available at the time), and the age of the participant.
Step 3: Recognize that ethical standards in psychological research today require informed consent and protection of participants, especially vulnerable populations like children. Reflect on whether these standards were met in the 'Little Albert' study.
Step 4: Evaluate the criticism that the study lacked ethical safeguards and did not obtain informed consent, which is historically accurate and widely accepted as a valid critique of the study.
Step 5: Conclude that the most valid criticism is related to ethical concerns, as the other options are factually incorrect or irrelevant to the validity of the study's findings.
