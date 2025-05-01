Which psychologist was most interested in studying learned behavior within the framework of behaviorism?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
Carl Rogers
C
Jean Piaget
D
John B. Watson
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the main focus of behaviorism, which is the study of learned behaviors through observable actions and environmental interactions, rather than internal mental states.
Review the contributions of each psychologist listed: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis and the unconscious mind; Carl Rogers is associated with humanistic psychology; Jean Piaget focused on cognitive development; and John B. Watson is recognized as a founder of behaviorism.
Identify that behaviorism emphasizes the role of conditioning and learning in shaping behavior, which aligns with John B. Watson's research and theoretical framework.
Recall that John B. Watson conducted experiments demonstrating how behavior can be learned through conditioning, such as the famous 'Little Albert' experiment.
Conclude that among the options, John B. Watson is the psychologist most interested in studying learned behavior within the behaviorist framework.
