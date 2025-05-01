In operant conditioning, when removal of a stimulus in response to a behavior increases the frequency of that behavior, this is known as:
A
Negative punishment
B
Positive reinforcement
C
Positive punishment
D
Negative reinforcement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in operant conditioning: 'positive' means adding a stimulus, 'negative' means removing a stimulus, 'reinforcement' means increasing behavior, and 'punishment' means decreasing behavior.
Identify the behavior consequence described: removal of a stimulus in response to a behavior that increases the frequency of that behavior.
Match the consequence to the definitions: since a stimulus is removed (negative) and the behavior increases (reinforcement), this corresponds to negative reinforcement.
Contrast with other options: negative punishment involves removal of a stimulus but decreases behavior; positive reinforcement adds a stimulus and increases behavior; positive punishment adds a stimulus and decreases behavior.
Conclude that the correct term for the described process is negative reinforcement, as it fits the criteria of removing a stimulus to increase behavior.
