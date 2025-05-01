In analogy reasoning, 'corrupt is to integrity as ruthless is to' which of the following best completes the analogy?
A
authority
B
ambition
C
success
D
compassion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the analogy, which is 'corrupt is to integrity as ruthless is to ___'. This means the relationship between 'corrupt' and 'integrity' should be similar to the relationship between 'ruthless' and the missing word.
Step 2: Analyze the first pair: 'corrupt' negatively affects 'integrity'. Corruption undermines or damages integrity, so the relationship is one of opposition or contradiction.
Step 3: Apply the same logic to the second pair: 'ruthless' should negatively affect or be opposed to the missing word. So, the missing word should represent a positive quality that 'ruthless' would undermine.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices (authority, ambition, success, compassion) to see which one is a positive quality that is opposed by ruthlessness. 'Compassion' is a positive trait that is typically lacking or contradicted by ruthlessness.
Step 5: Conclude that the best completion of the analogy is 'compassion' because it mirrors the negative-to-positive opposition seen in the first pair.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah