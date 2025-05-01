Which of the following statements about changes in cognitive pragmatics is true?
A
Cognitive pragmatics tend to improve with age due to accumulated life experience and knowledge.
B
Cognitive pragmatics refer only to basic memory processes.
C
Cognitive pragmatics are unaffected by social and cultural factors.
D
Cognitive pragmatics decline rapidly in early adulthood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognitive pragmatics. Cognitive pragmatics involve the use of knowledge and skills that are acquired through experience, such as language comprehension, cultural norms, and practical problem-solving abilities.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive pragmatics are different from basic cognitive processes like memory or processing speed. They rely heavily on accumulated knowledge and life experience rather than raw cognitive capacity.
Step 3: Consider how cognitive pragmatics change with age. Since they depend on accumulated knowledge and experience, they tend to improve or remain stable as people grow older, rather than decline rapidly.
Step 4: Evaluate the influence of social and cultural factors on cognitive pragmatics. Because these skills involve understanding social norms and cultural context, they are indeed affected by such factors.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Cognitive pragmatics tend to improve with age due to accumulated life experience and knowledge' is true, while the other statements are incorrect based on the definitions and characteristics of cognitive pragmatics.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah