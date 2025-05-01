Fluid intelligence is most closely associated with which of the following areas of cognition?
A
Reasoning and problem-solving in novel situations
B
Accumulated knowledge and vocabulary
C
Long-term memory retrieval
D
Emotional regulation and social skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of fluid intelligence: it refers to the ability to reason, solve new problems, and think abstractly without relying on previously acquired knowledge.
Recognize that fluid intelligence is distinct from crystallized intelligence, which involves accumulated knowledge, vocabulary, and skills gained through experience.
Identify the cognitive functions related to fluid intelligence, such as reasoning and problem-solving in novel or unfamiliar situations.
Compare the options given: accumulated knowledge and vocabulary relate to crystallized intelligence, long-term memory retrieval involves memory processes, and emotional regulation and social skills pertain to emotional and social cognition.
Conclude that fluid intelligence is most closely associated with reasoning and problem-solving in novel situations, as it involves adapting to new challenges without relying on past learning.
