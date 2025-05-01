Which of the following is likely to be an outcome of reminiscence therapy in cognitive psychology?
A
Significant decline in memory function
B
Reduced ability to recall autobiographical events
C
Development of new phobias
D
Improved mood and increased sense of well-being
1
Understand the purpose of reminiscence therapy, which is a psychological intervention often used with older adults or individuals with memory impairments to help them recall past experiences.
Recognize that reminiscence therapy focuses on stimulating memory recall, particularly of autobiographical events, to enhance cognitive function and emotional well-being.
Evaluate the options given: a significant decline in memory function and reduced ability to recall autobiographical events are unlikely outcomes because the therapy aims to improve or maintain these functions.
Consider that the development of new phobias is unrelated to reminiscence therapy, as the therapy is not designed to induce anxiety or fear responses.
Conclude that the most likely outcome of reminiscence therapy is an improved mood and increased sense of well-being, as recalling positive memories can enhance emotional health.
