Which of the following statements is true of stereotype threat?
A
Stereotype threat has no impact on cognitive performance or motivation.
B
Stereotype threat only affects individuals who do not identify with the stereotyped group.
C
Stereotype threat is beneficial because it motivates people to disprove stereotypes.
D
Stereotype threat can lead individuals to underperform on tasks when they fear confirming negative stereotypes about their social group.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereotype threat. It refers to the risk or fear that individuals might confirm negative stereotypes about their social group, which can affect their performance.
Step 2: Recognize that stereotype threat impacts cognitive performance and motivation negatively, often causing underperformance on tasks due to anxiety or pressure.
Step 3: Note that stereotype threat affects individuals who identify with the stereotyped group, as the fear of confirming the stereotype is relevant to their self-concept.
Step 4: Understand that stereotype threat is generally not beneficial; rather than motivating people positively, it tends to impair performance by increasing stress and reducing working memory capacity.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that stereotype threat can lead individuals to underperform on tasks when they fear confirming negative stereotypes about their social group.
