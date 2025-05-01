Which of the following therapies emphasizes the challenging of irrational, unrealistic beliefs?
A
Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT)
B
Client-Centered Therapy
C
Systematic Desensitization
D
Psychoanalytic Therapy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the therapy that focuses on challenging irrational and unrealistic beliefs.
Recall the main characteristics of each therapy option: Client-Centered Therapy emphasizes unconditional positive regard and empathy; Systematic Desensitization is a behavioral technique for reducing phobias; Psychoanalytic Therapy focuses on unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences.
Understand that Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT) specifically targets irrational beliefs by helping clients recognize and dispute these thoughts to change emotional responses and behaviors.
Match the therapy that emphasizes challenging irrational beliefs with the correct option, which is Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT).
Conclude that REBT is the therapy designed to challenge and change irrational, unrealistic beliefs, distinguishing it from the other therapies listed.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah