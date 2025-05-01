Which of the following is true of older workers in the context of developmental psychology?
A
Older workers are more likely to change careers frequently than younger workers.
B
Older workers consistently experience a decline in productivity as they age.
C
Older workers are less likely to adapt to new technologies than younger workers.
D
Older workers tend to have higher job satisfaction compared to younger workers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of developmental psychology, which studies how people change and grow throughout their lifespan, including cognitive, emotional, and social aspects relevant to work behavior.
Step 2: Analyze common stereotypes about older workers, such as assumptions about productivity decline, adaptability to technology, and career changes, and compare these with empirical research findings.
Step 3: Recognize that research shows older workers often have accumulated experience and skills that contribute to stable or even improved job performance, contradicting the idea of consistent productivity decline.
Step 4: Consider evidence regarding adaptability, which suggests that while older workers may face challenges with new technologies, they can and do learn and adapt effectively, especially with proper training and support.
Step 5: Note that studies frequently find older workers report higher job satisfaction than younger workers, possibly due to factors like better emotional regulation, clearer career goals, and more stable work-life balance.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah