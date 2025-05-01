In cognitive psychology, which instructional technique involves providing immediate feedback and correcting errors as they occur during the learning process?
A
Latent learning
B
Errorless learning
C
Discovery learning
D
Rote memorization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about an instructional technique in cognitive psychology that involves providing immediate feedback and correcting errors as they occur during learning.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options given: Latent learning is learning that occurs without obvious reinforcement and is not immediately demonstrated; Discovery learning involves learners exploring and finding out information by themselves; Rote memorization is learning through repetition without necessarily understanding.
Step 3: Focus on the concept of 'Errorless learning,' which is designed to prevent or minimize errors during the learning process by providing immediate feedback and correction, ensuring that learners do not practice mistakes.
Step 4: Compare the characteristics of Errorless learning with the other options, noting that it uniquely emphasizes immediate correction and feedback to avoid errors, which aligns with the question's description.
Step 5: Conclude that the instructional technique described is Errorless learning because it specifically involves providing immediate feedback and correcting errors as they occur during the learning process.
