In cognitive psychology, which of the following statements best reflects the role of background knowledge in the development of detailed schemas by students?
A
Detailed schemas can only be developed through rote memorization, regardless of background knowledge.
B
Students develop detailed schemas solely through exposure to new information, without relying on prior knowledge.
C
Background knowledge is not necessary for students to develop a detailed schema.
D
Background knowledge is essential for students to develop a detailed schema.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of schemas in cognitive psychology: Schemas are mental structures that help individuals organize and interpret information based on prior knowledge and experiences.
Recognize the role of background knowledge: Background knowledge provides a framework that allows students to connect new information to what they already know, facilitating deeper understanding and more detailed schemas.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Rote memorization alone does not build meaningful schemas; exposure to new information without prior knowledge limits the ability to integrate and elaborate on that information; and background knowledge is indeed necessary for schema development.
Conclude that the best statement reflects the essential role of background knowledge in enabling students to develop detailed and organized schemas.
Summarize that effective learning and schema development depend on the interaction between new information and existing background knowledge, highlighting the importance of prior knowledge in cognitive processing.
