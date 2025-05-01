In cognitive psychology, actively listening and thinking during a lecture is best described as which type of processing?
A
Active processing
B
Automatic processing
C
Passive encoding
D
Sensory adaptation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to cognitive processing during learning. 'Active processing' involves conscious, effortful engagement with information, while 'automatic processing' happens without conscious effort.
Step 2: Recognize that 'passive encoding' refers to taking in information without deliberate attention or effort, and 'sensory adaptation' is a sensory system's reduced response to constant stimuli, not related to cognitive processing.
Step 3: Analyze the scenario: actively listening and thinking during a lecture requires conscious attention and effort to understand and remember the material.
Step 4: Match the scenario to the type of processing that involves conscious effort and engagement, which is 'active processing'.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description for actively listening and thinking during a lecture is 'active processing', as it involves deliberate mental effort to encode information.
