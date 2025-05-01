In cognitive psychology, the cognitive-behavioral approach uses the dual strategies of:
A
Free association and dream analysis
B
Systematic desensitization and aversion therapy
C
Cognitive restructuring and behavioral modification
D
Classical conditioning and operant conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the cognitive-behavioral approach, which integrates both cognitive and behavioral techniques to change maladaptive thoughts and behaviors.
Step 2: Identify that cognitive restructuring is a key cognitive technique used to challenge and change negative thought patterns.
Step 3: Recognize that behavioral modification involves changing behavior through learning principles such as reinforcement and punishment.
Step 4: Compare the options given: free association and dream analysis are psychoanalytic techniques, systematic desensitization and aversion therapy are behavioral but not primarily cognitive, classical and operant conditioning are behavioral learning theories but do not explicitly include cognitive restructuring.
Step 5: Conclude that the dual strategies of the cognitive-behavioral approach are best described as cognitive restructuring (cognitive) and behavioral modification (behavioral).
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah