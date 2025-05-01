Which of the following statements is true about intuition-based decision-making in cognitive psychology?
A
Intuition-based decision-making often relies on automatic, unconscious processes rather than deliberate analysis.
B
Intuition-based decision-making requires extensive conscious effort and logical evaluation.
C
Intuition-based decision-making always leads to more accurate outcomes than analytical reasoning.
D
Intuition-based decision-making is unrelated to prior experience or expertise.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of intuition-based decision-making in cognitive psychology, which refers to making decisions quickly and automatically without conscious reasoning.
Recognize that intuition often relies on automatic, unconscious processes that draw on prior knowledge and experience rather than deliberate, step-by-step analysis.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the core characteristics of intuition: it does not require extensive conscious effort, it is influenced by prior experience, and it does not always guarantee more accurate outcomes than analytical reasoning.
Identify that the statement 'Intuition-based decision-making often relies on automatic, unconscious processes rather than deliberate analysis' aligns with the psychological understanding of intuition.
Conclude that the other statements are incorrect because they either overstate the role of conscious effort, claim guaranteed accuracy, or deny the influence of experience, which contradicts established cognitive psychology principles.
