In social psychology, keeping promises, staying in touch, and active listening are all ways of demonstrating which of the following?
A
Social loafing
B
Aggression
C
Trustworthiness
D
Conformity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key behaviors mentioned in the problem: keeping promises, staying in touch, and active listening. These behaviors involve reliability, communication, and attentiveness in social interactions.
Step 2: Understand the meaning of each option: Social loafing refers to reduced effort in group tasks; Aggression involves hostile or violent behavior; Conformity is adjusting behavior to match a group; Trustworthiness relates to being reliable and dependable.
Step 3: Analyze how the behaviors align with each option. Keeping promises and staying in touch show reliability, while active listening shows attentiveness and respect, all of which build confidence in a person's character.
Step 4: Conclude that these behaviors best demonstrate Trustworthiness because they reflect dependability and integrity in social relationships.
Step 5: Remember that in social psychology, trustworthiness is a key factor in forming and maintaining positive interpersonal relationships, which is why these behaviors are associated with it.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah