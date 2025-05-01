Table of contents
The Law of Effect states:
The anticipation of a stimulus is sufficient to illicit a response.
Responses can be generalized to gain rewards.
Behaviors that are rewarded are repeated, behaviors that are not punished are not.
A behavior that has been extinguished can spontaneously reappear after a few weeks.
Understand the Law of Effect: It is a principle developed by Edward Thorndike, which states that behaviors followed by satisfying consequences are more likely to be repeated, while behaviors followed by unpleasant consequences are less likely to occur.
Clarify the concept of reinforcement: Positive reinforcement involves adding a rewarding stimulus to encourage a behavior, while negative reinforcement involves removing an unpleasant stimulus to encourage a behavior.
Explain extinction: Extinction occurs when a behavior that was previously reinforced is no longer reinforced, leading to a decrease in the frequency of that behavior over time.
Introduce spontaneous recovery: This refers to the phenomenon where a behavior that has been extinguished reappears after a period of time without reinforcement.
Connect the concepts: Behaviors that are rewarded are repeated due to reinforcement, and even if extinguished, they can spontaneously reappear, demonstrating the persistence of learned behaviors under certain conditions.
