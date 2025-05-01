Which of the following scenarios best demonstrates the role of context effects in memory?
A
A student recalls more information when taking a test in the same classroom where they learned the material.
B
A participant is able to remember a list of words better when they are emotionally aroused.
C
An individual is able to solve a puzzle faster after practicing it multiple times.
D
A person remembers a phone number by repeating it several times.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of context effects in memory: Context effects occur when the environment or situation in which information is learned helps improve recall when the same or similar context is present during retrieval.
Analyze each scenario to see if the environment or context during learning matches the environment during recall, which would indicate a context effect.
For the first scenario, note that the student recalls more information when taking a test in the same classroom where they learned the material, showing a match in physical context between learning and recall.
For the other scenarios, recognize that they involve different memory influences: emotional arousal, practice effects, and rehearsal, which are not examples of context effects.
Conclude that the scenario where the student recalls information better in the same classroom best demonstrates the role of context effects in memory.
