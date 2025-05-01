Which of the following is an example of the mere exposure effect in cognitive psychology?
A
A person remembers a list of words better after using mnemonic devices.
B
A person learns to avoid touching a hot stove after being burned once.
C
A person develops a preference for a song after hearing it repeatedly on the radio.
D
A person solves a puzzle faster after being given explicit instructions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the mere exposure effect: it is a psychological phenomenon where people tend to develop a preference for things simply because they are familiar with them through repeated exposure.
Review each option and identify whether it involves increased preference or liking due to repeated exposure without additional reinforcement or learning.
Eliminate options that describe learning through consequences or explicit instructions, such as avoiding a hot stove after being burned (classical conditioning) or solving a puzzle faster after instructions (problem-solving skills).
Focus on the option where a person develops a preference for a song after hearing it repeatedly, as this directly illustrates the mere exposure effect by showing increased liking due to repeated exposure alone.
Conclude that the example illustrating the mere exposure effect is the development of a preference for a song after repeated listening, as it matches the definition of the effect in cognitive psychology.
