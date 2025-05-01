Which of the following is an example of a question that assesses stress in an individual?
A
How many hours do you sleep each night?
B
Do you prefer working alone or in a group?
C
How often have you felt overwhelmed by your responsibilities in the past month?
D
What is your favorite way to relax?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress assessment in psychology. Stress is typically measured by asking about feelings, experiences, or symptoms related to stress, such as feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or unable to cope.
Step 2: Review each question option and determine whether it directly relates to measuring stress. For example, questions about sleep or relaxation habits may be related but do not directly assess stress levels.
Step 3: Identify the question that explicitly asks about feelings or experiences of stress. In this case, the question 'How often have you felt overwhelmed by your responsibilities in the past month?' directly targets the experience of stress.
Step 4: Recognize that questions about preferences (e.g., working alone or in a group) or favorite relaxation methods do not measure stress but rather personal habits or preferences.
Step 5: Conclude that the question assessing how often an individual feels overwhelmed is the best example of a stress assessment question because it focuses on the subjective experience of stress.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah