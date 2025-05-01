Which of the following is not an example of a personal attitude toward a conflict?
A
Compromise
B
Accommodation
C
Avoidance
D
Negotiation
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'personal attitudes toward conflict.' These are typical ways individuals personally respond or behave when facing a conflict situation, such as Compromise, Accommodation, and Avoidance.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it represents a personal attitude or a different type of approach. For example, Compromise, Accommodation, and Avoidance are all personal conflict styles or attitudes.
Step 3: Analyze the term 'Negotiation.' Unlike the others, Negotiation is a process or method used to resolve conflict, often involving communication and bargaining between parties, rather than a personal attitude or style.
Step 4: Conclude that since Negotiation is a strategy or process rather than a personal attitude, it does not fit the category of personal attitudes toward conflict.
Step 5: Therefore, identify 'Negotiation' as the correct answer because it is not an example of a personal attitude toward conflict.
