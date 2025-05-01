In the context of stress, what typically triggers the secondary appraisal of a stressor according to Lazarus and Folkman's transactional model?
A
The individual's evaluation of available coping resources and options
B
The initial recognition of a potential threat or challenge
C
The physiological response to the stressor, such as increased heart rate
D
The resolution of the stressful situation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Lazarus and Folkman's transactional model of stress involves two key appraisal processes: primary appraisal and secondary appraisal.
Recognize that the primary appraisal is when an individual first evaluates whether an event or situation is a threat, challenge, or harmless.
Identify that the secondary appraisal follows the primary appraisal and involves the individual's evaluation of their coping resources and options to deal with the stressor.
Note that the secondary appraisal is triggered specifically by the individual's assessment of what they can do to manage or respond to the stressor, rather than the initial recognition or physiological responses.
Conclude that the secondary appraisal is about evaluating available coping strategies and resources, which determines how the individual will handle the stressor.
