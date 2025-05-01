Which of the following is an example of an internal barrier to seeking help for mental health?
A
Long waiting times for appointments
B
High cost of therapy sessions
C
Feeling ashamed or embarrassed about one's symptoms
D
Lack of available mental health services in the community
1
Understand the difference between internal and external barriers to seeking help for mental health. Internal barriers originate within the individual, such as emotions, beliefs, or attitudes, while external barriers are environmental or situational factors outside the individual.
Review each option and classify it as either an internal or external barrier. For example, 'Long waiting times for appointments' is an external barrier because it relates to the availability of services.
Identify 'High cost of therapy sessions' as an external barrier since it involves financial and systemic factors beyond the individual's control.
Recognize 'Feeling ashamed or embarrassed about one's symptoms' as an internal barrier because it involves personal feelings and stigma that prevent someone from seeking help.
Note that 'Lack of available mental health services in the community' is an external barrier related to the accessibility of resources.
