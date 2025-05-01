Which psychological concept best explains why individuals with chronic pain may still find life meaningful and worth living?
A
Learned helplessness, which describes a state where individuals feel powerless to change their situation
B
Resilience, which refers to the ability to adapt and maintain well-being despite adversity
C
Selective attention, which is the process of focusing on certain stimuli while ignoring others
D
Classical conditioning, which involves learning through association between stimuli
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychological concepts presented in the problem: Learned helplessness, Resilience, Selective attention, and Classical conditioning.
Step 2: Define each concept clearly: Learned helplessness is when individuals feel powerless to change their situation; Resilience is the ability to adapt and maintain well-being despite adversity; Selective attention is focusing on certain stimuli while ignoring others; Classical conditioning is learning through association between stimuli.
Step 3: Analyze the context of the problem, which involves individuals with chronic pain still finding life meaningful and worth living, indicating positive adaptation despite adversity.
Step 4: Match the concept that best fits this context. Since the individuals maintain well-being despite ongoing challenges, the concept of Resilience is most appropriate.
Step 5: Conclude that Resilience explains why individuals with chronic pain can still find life meaningful, as it involves adapting and thriving despite difficult circumstances.
