Which area within cognitive psychology focuses on creating artificial intelligence devices that can move and react to sensory input?
A
Psycholinguistics
B
Behavioral genetics
C
Cognitive neuroscience
D
Robotics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cognitive psychology studies mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Identify that the question asks about an area within cognitive psychology related to creating artificial intelligence devices that can move and react to sensory input.
Review the given options: Psycholinguistics (focuses on language processing), Behavioral genetics (studies genetic influences on behavior), Cognitive neuroscience (examines brain mechanisms underlying cognition), and Robotics (involves designing machines that can sense and act).
Recognize that Robotics is the field concerned with building AI devices capable of movement and sensory response, which aligns with the question's description.
Conclude that Robotics is the correct area within cognitive psychology related to artificial intelligence devices interacting with sensory input.
