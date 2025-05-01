Which of the following is NOT a premise of the neuroconstructivist view in cognitive psychology?
A
Neural structures are progressively specialized through experience.
B
Cognitive development is shaped by the interaction between genes, brain, and environment.
C
Brain development is a static process that does not change in response to experience.
D
Developmental disorders can arise from atypical interactions between genetic and environmental factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the neuroconstructivist view in cognitive psychology, which emphasizes that cognitive development is a dynamic process influenced by multiple interacting factors such as genes, brain, and environment.
Step 2: Recognize that a key premise of neuroconstructivism is that neural structures are not fixed but become progressively specialized through experience, highlighting brain plasticity.
Step 3: Note that neuroconstructivism also acknowledges that developmental disorders can result from atypical interactions between genetic and environmental factors, reflecting the complexity of development.
Step 4: Identify the statement that contradicts these premises: 'Brain development is a static process that does not change in response to experience' is inconsistent because neuroconstructivism stresses brain plasticity and change.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about brain development being static is NOT a premise of the neuroconstructivist view, while the other statements align with its core ideas.
