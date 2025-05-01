Which cognitive factor of learning refers to the idea that much of behavior is goal-directed?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Operant conditioning
C
Purposive behaviorism
D
Latent inhibition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a cognitive factor in learning that emphasizes behavior being goal-directed.
Recall the definitions of the options: Classical conditioning involves learning through association, Operant conditioning involves learning through consequences, Latent inhibition refers to the reduced learning about a stimulus due to prior exposure without consequence.
Recognize that 'Purposive behaviorism' is a theory proposed by Edward Tolman, which suggests that behavior is goal-directed and purposeful rather than just a response to stimuli.
Identify that among the options, 'Purposive behaviorism' best fits the description of behavior being goal-directed, as it incorporates cognitive processes in learning.
Conclude that the cognitive factor referring to goal-directed behavior in learning is 'Purposive behaviorism'.
