Which of the following best describes the prototype model of concept formation in cognitive psychology?
A
It involves memorizing every example of a category encountered.
B
It involves forming concepts based on strict rules and definitions.
C
It involves associating concepts only with personal experiences.
D
It involves creating a mental image that represents the average or most typical features of a category.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the prototype model of concept formation suggests that people form concepts by creating a mental representation that captures the most typical or average features of all category members they have encountered.
Recognize that this model contrasts with other models, such as the exemplar model, which involves memorizing every example, or rule-based models, which rely on strict definitions.
Note that the prototype is not a specific instance but an abstracted summary that helps in quickly categorizing new objects or experiences by comparing them to this mental average.
Identify that the prototype model emphasizes typicality and family resemblance rather than strict boundaries or personal experiences alone.
Conclude that the best description of the prototype model is that it involves creating a mental image representing the average or most typical features of a category.
