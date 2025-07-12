The following table contains observed values and expected values in parentheses for two categorical variables, X and Y, where variable X has three categories and variable Y has two categories:
a. Compute the value of the chi-square test statistic.
The following table contains observed values and expected values in parentheses for two categorical variables, X and Y, where variable X has three categories and variable Y has two categories.
b. Test the hypothesis that X and Y are independent at the level of significance.
[DATA] Health and Happiness Are health and happiness related? The following data represent the level of happiness and level of health for a random sample of individuals from the General Social Survey.
a. Does the evidence suggest that health and happiness are related? Use the level of significance.
Profile of Smokers The following data represent the smoking status from a random sample of 1054 U.S. residents 18 years or older by level of education
a. Test whether smoking status and level of education are independent at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
[DATA] Political Affiliation In the Sullivan Statistics Survey, respondents were asked to disclose their political affiliation (Democrat, Independent, Republican) and also answer the question: “Would you be willing to pay higher taxes if the tax revenue went directly toward deficit reduction?” Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file SullivanSurveyI using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. Create a contingency table and determine whether the results suggest there is an association between political affiliation and willingness to pay higher taxes to directly reduce the federal debt. Use the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
Does the Treatment Affect Success? The following table lists frequencies of successes and failures for different treatments used for a stress fracture in a foot bone (based on data from “Surgery Unfounded for Tarsal Navicular Stress Fracture,” by Bruce Jancin, Internal Medicine News, Vol. 42, No. 14). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that success of the treatment is independent of the type of treatment. What does the result indicate about the increasing trend to use surgery?
True or False? In Exercises 5 and 6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
If the two variables in a chi-square independence test are dependent, then you can expect little difference between the observed frequencies and the expected frequencies.