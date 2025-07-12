Putting It Together: Corequisite College Algebra During the fall semester of 2014, the University of North Georgia developed a corequisite College Algebra course. In this approach, students who would otherwise place in a Learning Support (LS) course in one semester and then enroll in College Algebra the subsequent semester (upon successful completion of the LS course) would instead enroll in corequisite College Algebra. In this course, students were taught prerequisite material for the College Algebra course on a just-in-time basis in an LS course while also enrolled in College Algebra. To determine if this method of instruction was effective, 163 students participated in a study from fall 2014 through spring 2015. There were 77 students in corequisite College Algebra and 86 students in traditional College Algebra. Source: Kim, Minsu; Hebda, Beata; Graveman, Jerry; Hebda, Piotr. “Investigating the Corequisite Model for Remedial Mathematics Courses.” MathAMATYC Educator, 9(3), Summer 2018.

b. In addition to improvement between the two courses, the researchers considered grade distribution. The table below is the grade distribution between the corequisite College Algebra and traditional College Algebra. Is grade earned in the course independent of course type? If there is an association between grade and course type, describe the association. Use a 0.05 level of significance.