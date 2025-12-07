Testing claims about population means can be effectively done using either hypothesis testing or confidence intervals, as both methods lead to the same conclusion when applied correctly. When constructing a confidence interval for the population mean, the key is to check whether the claimed value lies within this interval. If the claimed value is outside the confidence interval, it indicates that the null hypothesis would be rejected in a corresponding hypothesis test, suggesting the claim is unlikely to be true.

For example, when creating a 95% confidence interval for the population mean μ, the significance level α is calculated as 1 − confidence level, which in this case is 0.05. The critical value z α/2 corresponds to the z-score that captures the middle 95% of the standard normal distribution, approximately 1.96. The margin of error E is computed using the formula:

\[E = z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\]

where σ is the population standard deviation and n is the sample size. The confidence interval is then:

\[\bar{x} - E \quad \text{to} \quad \bar{x} + E\]

For instance, with a sample mean \bar{x} of 10, population standard deviation σ of 2, and sample size n of 36, the margin of error is approximately 0.65, resulting in a confidence interval from 9.35 to 10.65. Since the claimed value of 11 lies outside this interval, the claim that μ = 11 is rejected.

Performing a two-tailed hypothesis test for the same claim involves setting the null hypothesis H₀: μ = 11 and the alternative hypothesis Hₐ: μ ≠ 11. Using the critical value method with α = 0.05, the rejection regions are defined as values less than −1.96 or greater than 1.96 for the test statistic:

\[z = \frac{\bar{x} - \mu}{\sigma / \sqrt{n}}\]

Substituting the values gives:

\[z = \frac{10 - 11}{2 / \sqrt{36}} = \frac{-1}{2 / 6} = \frac{-1}{\frac{1}{3}} = -3\]

Since −3 falls within the rejection region, the null hypothesis is rejected, confirming the conclusion drawn from the confidence interval.

When dealing with one-tailed tests, the interpretation of confidence intervals adjusts accordingly. For a left-tailed test, the null hypothesis is rejected if the claimed value is entirely above the confidence interval, while for a right-tailed test, rejection occurs if the claimed value is entirely below the confidence interval.

It is important to note that while confidence intervals and hypothesis tests align well for population means (μ) and population standard deviations (σ), caution is needed when testing claims about population proportions (p). Confidence intervals for proportions may not always provide the intended results due to differences in distribution and sample size considerations.

Understanding the relationship between confidence intervals and hypothesis testing enhances the ability to analyze statistical claims effectively, providing a robust framework for decision-making based on sample data.